Woodward (WWD) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts forecast that Woodward (WWD) will report quarterly earnings of $1.10 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 124.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $739.34 million, exhibiting an increase of 19.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Woodward metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Segment external net sales- Aerospace' to come in at $446.72 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Aerospace segment net sales- Defense aftermarket' to reach $47.45 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +17.4%.

Analysts predict that the 'Aerospace segment net sales- Commercial aftermarket' will reach $143.73 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.5%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Aerospace segment net sales- Commercial OEM' will reach $168.66 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +21.5%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Aerospace segment net sales- Defense OEM' reaching $92.62 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Segment earnings- Aerospace' should arrive at $75.65 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $55.43 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Segment earnings (loss)- Industrial' will likely reach $40.14 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $11.40 million in the same quarter last year.



