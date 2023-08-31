Woodward (WWD) Price Target Increased by 6.66% to 128.65

The average one-year price target for Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) has been revised to 128.65 / share. This is an increase of 6.66% from the prior estimate of 120.62 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 104.03 to a high of 155.40 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.13% from the latest reported closing price of 128.82 / share.

Woodward Declares $0.22 Dividend

On July 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 14, 2023 received the payment on August 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $128.82 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.68%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.64%, the lowest has been 0.26%, and the highest has been 2.23%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.23 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.17 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.71%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 658 funds or institutions reporting positions in Woodward. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WWD is 0.23%, an increase of 4.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.56% to 61,029K shares. The put/call ratio of WWD is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 7,070K shares representing 11.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,070K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WWD by 14.66% over the last quarter.

Eagle Capital Management holds 4,098K shares representing 6.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,153K shares, representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WWD by 18.73% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 4,023K shares representing 6.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Growth-Income Fund Class 1 holds 2,204K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,868K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,847K shares, representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WWD by 13.93% over the last quarter.

Woodward Background Information

Woodward is an independent designer, manufacturer, and service provider of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. The company's innovative fluid, combustion, electrical, and motion control systems help customers offer cleaner, more reliable, and more efficient equipment. Its customers include leading original equipment manufacturers and end users of their products. Woodward is a global company headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA.

