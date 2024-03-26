Woodward (WWD) Inks TRAS Repair Deal With Alliance Airlines

Woodward WWD has inked a multi-year agreement with the Australia-based aviation company, Alliance Airlines. Per the agreement, WWD will become the sole contractor of Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems (“TRAS”) repair and maintenance support for the CF34-10E-powered fleet.



TRAS is known to manage the thrust reversers of aircraft for ensuring the minimization of “runway stopping distances.” This maximizes its operational safety performance. WWD will handle the total maintenance, repair, and overhaul volume for the Alliance fleet of more than 30 aircraft through its widely recognized TRAS application.



WWD highlighted that its’ TRAS has been catering to more than 24 gigantic commercial, regional and business jet types, including FAR Part 33 and FAR Part 25 certifications, since the 1960s.



Per Woodward, the collaboration will allow it to address the ongoing demand for aftermarket repair and services for ensuring a smooth air travel experience.



Headquartered in Fort Collins, CO, WWD is a leading designer, manufacturer and service provider of energy control and optimization solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates globally and engages in aftermarket repairs, replacements and other service support operations for installed products.



In the last reported quarter, WWD posted net sales of $ 787 million, increasing 27% year over year. The uptick was supported by the continued momentum in end market demand across both the segments. The top line beat the consensus estimate of $739 million.



Higher commercial OEM and commercial aftermarket sales due to improving passenger traffic and fleet utilization are driving steady momentum in the Aerospace segment. The Industrial segment gained significantly from on-highway natural gas truck business in China. Solid demand for power generation, especially in Asia and Middle East, increasing requirement for backup power for data centers and higher demand for alternative fuels across the marine industry were other positives.

The WWD stock has gained 61.5% over the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 21.7%.



WWD currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 20.18%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 13.41%.

NVDA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.



Pinterest PINS, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 37.42%. In the last reported quarter, PINS delivered an earnings surprise of 3.92%.



The company is increasingly establishing a unique value proposition to advertisers that could provide a competitive advantage in the long haul. Through various innovations, it continues to dramatically improve the advertising platform, which presently appears to be one of the best ad platforms for consumer discretionary brands looking for new ways to reach customers and stretch smaller ad budgets.



AudioCodes Ltd. AUDC currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 24.8%. It delivered an earnings surprise of 20.1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Headquartered in Lod, Israel, AudioCodes offers advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It provides a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.

