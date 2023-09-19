Woodward (WWD) Gains 34.5% YTD: Will the Uptrend Continue?

Woodward WWD witnessed strong momentum year to date, with its shares up 34.5% in the same time frame compared with the sub-industry’s growth of 22.2%.

The company is a leading designer, manufacturer and service provider of energy control and optimization solutions. The company provides a wide array of products for fuel, combustion, fluid, actuation and electronic applications, which serve the commercial aerospace, business jet, military and energy markets.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Catalysts Behind the Price Surge

Let’s delve deeper to unearth the factors working in favor of this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock.

The company’s performance benefits from robust momentum in the Aerospace segment owing to higher commercial OEM and aftermarket sales resulting from improving passenger traffic and fleet utilization.

The Aerospace segment is likely to benefit from a rise in U.S. defense spending due to increasing geopolitical tensions and a minor increase in U.S. defense procurement. Also, the industrial segment is benefiting from solid demand for power generation and continued demand for backup power. Aerospace revenues are now suggested to rise between 16% and 18%, while Industrial revenues are forecasted to climb in the band of 28-30%. Earlier, both segments’ revenues were anticipated to improve between 14% and 19%.

The company plans to shift some of the machine components to its own factories/capable third-party suppliers to reduce cost and lead time and improve quality. Also, the company continues to invest in research and development to minimize fuel consumption and emissions, aid clients in tackling increasing fuel and motion control challenges, and help them develop clean fuel for running engines.

For fiscal 2023, the company expects net sales in the band of $2.85-$2.9 billion compared with the earlier guided range of $2.7-$2.8 billion. Earnings per share (EPS) is estimated to be in the range of $4.05-$4.25 compared with the previous view of $3.50-$3.75.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2023 and 2024 earnings has increased 15.6% and 10.5%, respectively, in the past 60 days, reflecting analysts’ optimism regarding the company’s prospects.

Despite strong demand, continued softness in defense OEM sales due to lower guided weapons sales and supply-chain disruptions are major headwinds. Global macroeconomic weakness, forex volatility and rising costs are added concerns.

