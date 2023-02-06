Woodward (WWD) Declares $0.22 Dividend

Woodward said on January 30, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 will receive the payment on March 7, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.19 per share.

At the current share price of $103.84 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.85%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.64%, the lowest has been 0.26%, and the highest has been 2.23%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.22 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.97 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.32%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.18% Downside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Woodward is $100.54. The forecasts range from a low of $73.73 to a high of $116.55. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.18% from its latest reported closing price of $103.84.

The projected annual revenue for Woodward is $2,661MM, an increase of 8.18%. The projected annual EPS is $3.43, an increase of 21.82%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 641 funds or institutions reporting positions in Woodward. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 2.73%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:WWD is 0.1823%, a decrease of 13.7943%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.96% to 62,227K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 7,064,478 shares representing 11.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,058,067 shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WWD by 8.38% over the last quarter.

Eagle Capital Management holds 4,335,752 shares representing 7.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,229,407 shares, representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WWD by 6.83% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 4,022,523 shares representing 6.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Growth-Income Fund Class 1 holds 2,204,500 shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,758,138 shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,743,785 shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WWD by 12.07% over the last quarter.

Woodward Background Information

Woodward is an independent designer, manufacturer, and service provider of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. The company's innovative fluid, combustion, electrical, and motion control systems help customers offer cleaner, more reliable, and more efficient equipment. Its customers include leading original equipment manufacturers and end users of their products. Woodward is a global company headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA.

