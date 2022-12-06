Woodward (WWD) & Airbus to Develop Emission-Free Air Travel

Woodward WWD has partnered with Airbus to provide Fuel Cell Balance of Plant (BoP) solution for the ZEROe project.

The ZEROe project aims to provide sustainable air travel based on hydrogen propulsion by developing an emission-free ZEROe demonstrator aircraft by 2035.

Woodward’s BoP will make a significant contribution to the project through its comprehensive set of monitoring and control tools for hydrogen fuel and air for the hydrogen fuel cell system.

Woodward, Inc. Price and Consensus

Woodward, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Woodward, Inc. Quote

Emission-free flying will likely become a necessity in the future owing to natural resource depletion and the pollution caused by fuel-based aircraft. Per a report from Allied Market Research, the global zero-emission aircraft market is expected to be valued at $29.24 billion by 2030 and reach $191.97 billion by 2040, registering a CAGR of 20.7%.

The industry is likely to benefit from increasing government budgets toward developing sustainable fuel sources and rising air passenger traffic, added the report. The collaboration is aimed at fulfilling the decarbonization goal and zero-emission ambition for both companies.

Woodward is a leading manufacturer and service provider of energy control and optimization solutions and provides a wide array of products for fuel, combustion, fluid, actuation and electronic applications, which serve the commercial aerospace, business jet, military and energy markets.

The company continues to invest in research and development to minimize fuel consumption and emissions, and to aid clients in tackling increasing fuel and motion control challenges and help them develop clean fuel for running engines

For fiscal 2023, net sales are expected to be between $2.6 billion and $2.75 billion. The Aerospace segment’s revenues are likely to increase between 14% and 19%, while the Industrial segment’s revenues are expected to remain flat to increase 5%.

The firm reported adjusted net earnings of 84 cents per share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, which increased 2.4% year over year. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.7%.

Net sales in the fiscal fourth quarter moved up 12% year over year to $640 million due to higher sales in the Aerospace and Industrial segment. The top line beat the consensus estimate by 2.2%.

The Aerospace segment benefited from higher commercial OEM (up 24% year over year) and commercial aftermarket sales (up 34% year over year), resulting from improving passenger traffic and fleet utilization.

However, continued softness in defense OEM and aftermarket sales due to lower guided weapons sales and supply-chain disruptions are headwinds.

Woodward currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of the company have lost 10.6% compared with the industry’s decline of 15% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Arista Networks ANET, Plexus PLXS and Super Micro Computer SMCI, each presently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista Networks 2022 earnings is pegged at $4.37 per share, up 8.2% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 17.5%.

Arista Networks’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 12.7%. Shares of ANET have jumped 9.2% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Plexus 2023 earnings is pegged at $5.98 per share, rising 8.9% in the past 60 days.

Plexus’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters, the average being 17.5%. Shares of PLXS have gained 16.7% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Super Micro Computer’s fiscal 2023 earnings is pegged at $9.58 per share, rising 27.7% in the past 60 days.

Super Micro Computer’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the last four quarters, the average being 9.4%. Shares of SMCI have soared 95.1% in the past year.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Plexus Corp. (PLXS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Woodward, Inc. (WWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.