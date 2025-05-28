Woodward (WWD) Up 18.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Woodward (WWD). Shares have added about 18.2% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Woodward due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, fresh estimates have trended upward during the past month.

VGM Scores

At this time, Woodward has a subpar Growth Score of D, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock was allocated a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions has been net zero. It comes with little surprise Woodward has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Woodward is part of the Zacks Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry. Over the past month, Hexcel (HXL), a stock from the same industry, has gained 6.2%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended March 2025 more than a month ago.

Hexcel reported revenues of $456.5 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -3.4%. EPS of $0.37 for the same period compares with $0.44 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Hexcel is expected to post earnings of $0.50 per share, indicating a change of -16.7% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -4.6% over the last 30 days.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) for Hexcel. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of C.

