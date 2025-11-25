Markets
Woodward Stock Jumps Over 10% After Record FY25 Results And Strong FY26 Outlook

November 25, 2025 — 11:41 am EST

(RTTNews) - Woodward, Inc. (WWD) surged 10.29% on Friday, trading at $288.05, up $26.88, after reporting record fiscal year 2025 results and issuing an upbeat outlook for fiscal 2026.

The company posted record sales, earnings, and cash flow, driven by strong performance across both its Aerospace and Industrial segments. Management highlighted continued demand strength, improved operational execution, and margin expansion. Woodward also announced that it expects further revenue and earnings growth in FY26, supported by robust backlogs and sustained industry demand.

WWD opened at $268.49, touched a high of $290.36, a low of $265.32, and closed above the previous close of $261.17. The stock trades on the NasdaqGS.

Trading volume was significantly above average as investors responded to the strong report. The stock's 52-week range is $133.01 - $290.36, with the upper bound set during today's rally.

