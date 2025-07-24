Woodward Set to Release Q3 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Woodward, Inc. WWD is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2025 results on July 28.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $887.8 million, which implies growth of 4.7% from the year-ago reported number. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.62 per share, indicating a year-over-year fall of 0.6%.

WWD’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 15.6%.

Woodward’s shares have gained 39.8% compared with the Zacks Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry’s growth of 22.6% in the past six months.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Factors to Note Ahead of WWD’s Q3 Results

WWD’s performance in the fiscal third quarter is likely to have been powered by growth in the Aerospace segment, driven by strength in the commercial aftermarket as well as higher defense activity. Strength in the commercial aftermarket bodes well.

The company’s Industrial business segment has been benefiting from strong demand for power generation and continued requirement for primary and backup power for data centers. Higher investment in gas-powered generation to support grid stability is another tailwind. Rising demand for alternative fuels in the marine industry, coupled with strong momentum in the global marine market driven by increased utilization, signals favorable prospects.

Owing to strong demand momentum, the expected decline in Industrial segment revenues has been narrowed to a more favorable range of 7-9% for fiscal 2025 compared with the earlier projection of 7-11%. This revision may have had a positive effect on third-quarter performance.

We expect revenues from the Aerospace segment to be up 10.3% to $571 million and the Industrial segment to decline 7.8% to $304.4 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Woodward, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Woodward, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Woodward, Inc. Quote

Volatile China on-highway natural gas truck market, global macroeconomic weakness and rising costs are concerns.

Sales for on-highway natural gas trucks in China totaled $21 million in the last reported quarter. Management earlier announced that it expects full-year revenues from China on-highway natural-gas trucks to reach only $40 million, indicating a significant decline of $175 million from fiscal 2024. The sustained economic challenges might have adversely impacted this business’ sales in the third quarter as well, weighing on the overall segment results. Moreover, persistent supply-chain challenges in the Aerospace segment remain a concern.

Recent News Updates

On July 21, 2025, Woodward completed its acquisition of Safran’s Electronics & Defense electromechanical actuation business, with operations across the United States, Mexico and Canada. The acquisition, initially announced in December 2024, includes obtaining intellectual property, operational assets, skilled talent and long-term customer agreements related to Horizontal Stabilizer Trim Actuation (HSTA) systems. These systems play a critical role in aircraft stabilization, ensuring safe and efficient flight operations with notable applications like the Airbus A350.

On June 16, 2025, Woodward was selected by Airbus to supply the electro-hydraulic Spoiler Actuation System for the A350 aircraft. This flagship jet plays an integral part in modern long-haul aviation. The lucrative deal covers 12 of the 14 spoilers installed on the widebody A350 jetliner. It includes not just hardware delivery but also long-term maintenance and repair services aligned with Airbus’ Flight Hour Services program.

What Our Model Unveils for WWD

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for WWD this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is exactly the case here, as you can see below.

WWD has an Earnings ESP of +4.29% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other stocks you may consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Emerson Electric Co. EMR, expected to release earnings on Aug. 6, currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.46% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The consensus estimate for Emerson Electric’s earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 is pegged at $1.51 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 5.6%. EMR has a trailing four-quarter average surprise of 3.4%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. ITW, slated to release second-quarter 2025 results on July 30, has an Earnings ESP of +1.19% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Illinois Tool Works’ second-quarter earnings is pegged at $2.55 per share, suggesting a year-over-year rise of 0.8%. ITW has a trailing four-quarter average surprise of 3%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated QCOM has an Earnings ESP of +0.60% and a Zacks Rank #3. It is scheduled to report quarterly figures on July 30. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for QCOM’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at $2.68 per share and $10.36 billion, respectively.

Shares of Qualcomm have lost 8.8% in the past year.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Woodward, Inc. (WWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.