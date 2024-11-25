Woodward sees FY25 EPS $5.75 – $6.25 , consensus $5.87

“Woodward’s (WWD) fiscal 2025 guidance includes a continued strong demand environment and improving operational performance throughout the year. The Aerospace segment guidance includes increasing revenue and margin expansion driven by continued strength in commercial markets and increased defense activity. The Industrial segment guidance includes broad-based market strength in power generation and marine transportation, offset by a significant decline in sales related to China on-highway natural gas trucks. Our fiscal year 2025 guidance includes $40 million in sales related to China on-highway natural gas trucks, which would be a year-over-year decline of approximately $175M….SeesFY 25 revenue $3.30B- $3.5B , consensus $3.39B.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on WWD:
- Woodward reports Q4 EPS $1.41, consensus $1.26
- Is WWD a Buy, Before Earnings?
- GE Vernova to acquire Woodward’s gas turbines business
- Woodward downgraded to Hold from Buy at TD Cowen
- Woodward price target raised to $162 from $158 at Deutsche Bank
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.