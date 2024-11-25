Woodward sees FY25 EPS $5.75 – $6.25 , consensus $5.87

“Woodward’s (WWD) fiscal 2025 guidance includes a continued strong demand environment and improving operational performance throughout the year. The Aerospace segment guidance includes increasing revenue and margin expansion driven by continued strength in commercial markets and increased defense activity. The Industrial segment guidance includes broad-based market strength in power generation and marine transportation, offset by a significant decline in sales related to China on-highway natural gas trucks. Our fiscal year 2025 guidance includes $40 million in sales related to China on-highway natural gas trucks, which would be a year-over-year decline of approximately $175M….SeesFY 25 revenue $3.30B- $3.5B , consensus $3.39B.

