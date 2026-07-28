Woodward to Report Q3 Earnings: Here's What Investors Should Know

Woodward, Inc. WWD is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Wednesday.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is $1.11 billion, which implies an increase of 21.73% from the year-ago reported number. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $2.39 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 35.8%.

WWD’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 16.97%.

Woodward’s shares have gained 60.7% compared with the Aerospace Defense Equipment industry’s growth of 11.3% in the past year.



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Factors to Note Ahead of WWD’s Q3 Results

WWD’s fiscal third-quarter performance is likely to have been supported by continued strength across both its Aerospace and Industrial segments, driven by robust demand and higher output. Commercial Services is expected to remain a key growth driver, supported by continued high utilization of legacy aircraft, higher repair volumes and increasing LEAP and GTF aftermarket activity.

On the lastearnings call management stated that spare LRU orders for the third quarter are in line with the first two quarters, with no slowdown in repair inputs or customer order rates. Commercial OEM demand has also remained healthy as aircraft production aligns with current build rates, while defense OEM sales continue to benefit from JDAM pricing and steady defense demand. The company also expects OEM growth to contribute more meaningfully in the second half of fiscal 2026.

Woodward’s Industrial segment continues to benefit from momentum across oil & gas, transportation and power generation markets. Rising investment in gas-powered generation and increasing demand for both base-load and backup power generation for data centers remain key growth drivers. Marine transportation demand has been supported by higher shipyard output and services activity, while oil and gas growth is being driven by greater midstream and downstream investments. Management also highlighted that multiple customers have recently increased their long-term demand forecasts for power generation products, prompting evaluations of additional capacity expansion. China On-Highway last-time-buy volumes are expected to contribute roughly $30 million in third-quarter sales before winding down further.

We expect revenues from the Aerospace segment to increase 22.4% to $729.4 million and from the Industrial segment to increase 17.5% to $375.5 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Woodward, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Woodward, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Woodward, Inc. Quote

The company continues to expand capacity through the Spartanburg and Glatten projects, increase LEAP and GTF repair capabilities, strengthen its service network through partnerships with Lufthansa Technik, Air France-KLM and AAR, and optimize its portfolio through the Valve Research acquisition, pilot controls divestiture and servo valve production relocation.

Favorable pricing, higher volumes and ongoing operational excellence initiatives continue to support margins. However, Woodward is making strategic investments in manufacturing capabilities, automation, ERP implementation and research and development for next-generation aircraft platforms, which are expected to continue. Inflationary pressures, supply-chain constraints and broader geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty remain concerns.

Recent Key Developments

On July 21, 2026, Woodward inaugurated its expanded manufacturing facility in Glatten, Germany, increasing production capacity for high-speed fuel injection systems by 50%. The 3,000-square-meter expansion features advanced automation, digital manufacturing technologies and Lean practices to improve productivity, flexibility and competitiveness, supporting growing demand across power generation, marine transportation and oil & gas markets.

On the same day, Woodward signed an Elite Licensed Repair Service Facility (LRSF) agreement with HAECO, authorizing the MRO provider to deliver OEM-approved repair, maintenance and overhaul services for Woodward components used in CFM International LEAP-1A, LEAP-1B and LEAP-1C engines. The partnership expands Woodward’s global support network, strengthens HAECO’s presence in Asia-Pacific and mainland China, and enhances access to high-quality repair solutions for the rapidly growing LEAP engine fleet.

What Our Model Says for WWD

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for WWD this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is the case here.

WWD has an Earnings ESP of +5.10% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are three other stocks you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right elements to post an earnings beat in this reporting cycle.

Western Digital Corporation WDC has an Earnings ESP of +3.22% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

WDC is scheduled to report quarterly figures on Aug. 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Western Digital’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pinned at $3.35 per share and $3.7 billion, respectively. Shares of Western Digital are up 607% in the past year.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc ST currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.54% and a Zacks Rank #2. Sensata is scheduled to report quarterly earnings on July 29. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ST’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues stands at 93 cents per share and $964 million, respectively. Shares of Sensata have gained 42.7% in the past year.

TaskUs, Inc. TASK has an Earnings ESP of +1.75% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The company is scheduled to report quarterly figures on Aug. 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TaskUs’ to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pinned at 29 cents per share and $297.53 million, respectively. Shares of TaskUs are down 47% in the past year.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.