News & Insights

Stocks

Woodward jumps almost 14% after Q4 report and guidance surpass estimates

November 25, 2024 — 04:45 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Shares of aerospace and industrial firm Woodward (WWD) are up over $24 per share or approximately 14% to $202.05 on Monday in after hours trading, after reporting fourth quarter EPS and revenue ahead of analyst estimates. “Woodward’s fiscal 2025 guidance includes a continued strong demand environment and improving operational performance throughout the year. The Aerospace segment guidance includes increasing revenue and margin expansion driven by continued strength in commercial markets and increased defense activity,” the company said in its release.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on WWD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WWD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.