Woodward jumps almost 14% after Q4 report and guidance surpass estimates

Shares of aerospace and industrial firm Woodward (WWD) are up over $24 per share or approximately 14% to $202.05 on Monday in after hours trading, after reporting fourth quarter EPS and revenue ahead of analyst estimates. “Woodward’s fiscal 2025 guidance includes a continued strong demand environment and improving operational performance throughout the year. The Aerospace segment guidance includes increasing revenue and margin expansion driven by continued strength in commercial markets and increased defense activity,” the company said in its release.
