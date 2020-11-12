Woodward, Inc. (WWD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

Woodward, Inc. (WWD) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.081 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WWD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that WWD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $100.83, the dividend yield is .32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WWD was $100.83, representing a -21.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $129.06 and a 116.82% increase over the 52 week low of $46.51.

WWD is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). WWD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.88. Zacks Investment Research reports WWD's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -23.74%, compared to an industry average of -22%.

