Woodward, Inc. (WWD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

Woodward, Inc. (WWD) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.162 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WWD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that WWD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $119.64, the dividend yield is .54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WWD was $119.64, representing a -8.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $130.75 and a 22.24% increase over the 52 week low of $97.87.

WWD is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) and Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG). WWD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.31. Zacks Investment Research reports WWD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -16.71%, compared to an industry average of 36.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the wwd Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

