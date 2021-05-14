Woodward, Inc. (WWD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 17, 2021

Woodward, Inc. (WWD) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.162 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WWD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -0.31% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $121.15, the dividend yield is .54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WWD was $121.15, representing a -7.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $130.75 and a 139.9% increase over the 52 week low of $50.50.

WWD is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) and Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG). WWD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.18. Zacks Investment Research reports WWD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -4.84%, compared to an industry average of 8.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WWD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

