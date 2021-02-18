Woodward, Inc. (WWD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 19, 2021

Woodward, Inc. (WWD) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.162 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WWD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 99.38% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of WWD was $114, representing a -10.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $127.91 and a 145.13% increase over the 52 week low of $46.51.

WWD is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). WWD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.55. Zacks Investment Research reports WWD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -12.71%, compared to an industry average of -4.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WWD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

