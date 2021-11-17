Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) insiders are undoubtedly delighted they bought last year with gains to date at US$3.8k

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) insiders who acquired shares over the previous 12 months, can probably afford to ignore the recent 4.0% decline in the stock price. Even after accounting for the recent loss, the US$501k worth of stock purchased by them is now worth US$504k or in other words, their investment continues to give good returns.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Woodward Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Director David Hess made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$501k worth of shares at a price of US$114 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$115. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Woodward share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was David Hess.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:WWD Insider Trading Volume November 17th 2021

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.7% of Woodward shares, worth about US$53m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Woodward Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Woodward insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders own shares in Woodward and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Woodward.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

