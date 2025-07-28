Woodward, Inc. Q3 Profit Advances, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Woodward, Inc. (WWD) released earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $108.45 million, or $1.76 per share. This compares with $102.08 million, or $1.63 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.64 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.0% to $915.45 million from $847.69 million last year.

Woodward, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $108.45 Mln. vs. $102.08 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.76 vs. $1.63 last year. -Revenue: $915.45 Mln vs. $847.69 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.50 - $6.75 Full year revenue guidance: $3,450 - $3,525 Mln

