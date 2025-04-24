Woodward, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.28 per Share

Woodward, Inc. announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share, payable June 5, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Woodward, Inc. has declared a cash dividend of $0.28 per share for the upcoming quarter, which will be paid on June 5, 2025, to stockholders on record as of May 22, 2025. The company, based in Fort Collins, Colorado, specializes in energy conversion and control solutions across aerospace and industrial sectors, focusing on innovative systems designed to function in extreme conditions. The press release includes a notice about forward-looking statements, highlighting that actual results may vary due to various risks and uncertainties, and refers to additional information in their Annual Report and Form 10-K.

Potential Positives

The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.28 per share, demonstrating the company's commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

Dividend payment reflects strong financial performance and stability, which can enhance investor confidence.

Dividend announcement indicates ongoing positive cash flow and profitability for the company.

Potential Negatives

The declaration of a cash dividend may indicate that the company does not have enough significant growth opportunities to reinvest profits into expansion or innovation.

The reliance on forward-looking statements, which are accompanied by risks and uncertainties, may raise concerns about the company's future performance among investors.

Disclosures about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from projections could lead to investor skepticism regarding the stability and predictability of the company's financial performance.

FAQ

What is the cash dividend declared by Woodward, Inc.?

Woodward, Inc. declared a cash dividend of $0.28 per share for the quarter.

When will the dividend be payable?

The dividend will be payable on June 5, 2025.

What is the record date for the dividend?

The record date for the dividend is May 22, 2025.

Where is Woodward, Inc. headquartered?

Woodward, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA.

How can I learn more about Woodward, Inc.?

You can visit Woodward's website at www.woodward.com for more information.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$WWD Insider Trading Activity

$WWD insiders have traded $WWD stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WWD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS G CROMWELL (EVP and COO) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 109,141 shares for an estimated $19,695,822 .

. GREGG C SENGSTACK has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 9,600 shares for an estimated $1,821,482 .

. JOHN D COHN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,400 shares for an estimated $809,748.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$WWD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 219 institutional investors add shares of $WWD stock to their portfolio, and 191 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$WWD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WWD in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Reduce" rating on 04/15/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $WWD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WWD forecast page.

$WWD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WWD recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $WWD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $181.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Akers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $175.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Scott Deuschle from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $187.0 on 04/14/2025

Full Release



FORT COLLINS, Colo., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.28 per share for the quarter, payable on June 5, 2025, for stockholders of record as of May 22, 2025.







About Woodward, Inc.







Woodward is the global leader in the design, manufacture, and service of energy conversion and control solutions for the aerospace and industrial equipment markets. Our purpose is to design and deliver energy control solutions our partners count on to power a clean future. Our innovative fluid, combustion, electrical, propulsion and motion control systems perform in some of the world’s harshest environments. Woodward is a global company headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. Visit our website at



www.woodward.com



.







Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







The statements in this release contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements concerning the company’s cash dividend. Actual results could differ materially from projections or any other forward-looking statements and we have no obligation to update our forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect performance and could cause actual results to differ materially from projections and forward-looking statements are described in Woodward's Annual Report and Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2024, and any subsequently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.





CONTACT:





Dan Provaznik





Director Investor Relations





970-498-3849





Dan.Provaznik@Woodward.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.