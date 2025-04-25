Woodward Gearing Up to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Woodward, Inc. WWD is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on April 28.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $830.3 million, which implies a decline of 0.6% from the year-ago reported number. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.44 per share, indicating a year-over-year fall of 11.1%.

WWD’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 17.9%.

Woodward’s shares have gained 20.2% compared with the Zacks Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry’s growth of 19.5% in the past year. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Factors to Note Ahead of WWD’s Q2 Results

WWD’s performance in the fiscal second quarter is likely to have been powered by growth in the Aerospace segment, driven by strength in the commercial aftermarket as well as higher defense activity. Commercial aftermarket sales are likely to have been aided by robust passenger traffic and higher legacy aircraft utilization.

Woodward’s Industrial business segment is expected to have gained from solid demand for power generation and continued requirement for primary and backup power for data centers. Higher investment in gas-powered generation to support grid stability is another tailwind. Increasing demand for alternative fuels across the marine industry, as well as momentum in the global marine market brought on by higher utilization, bodes well.

Woodward, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Woodward, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Woodward, Inc. Quote

Volatile China on-highway natural gas truck market, global macroeconomic weakness and rising costs are concerns.

Sales for on-highway natural gas trucks in China were $10 million in the last reported quarter due to local economic challenges and weak demand. Management continues to expect full-year revenues from China on-highway natural-gas trucks to reach only $40 million, implying a sharp decline from fiscal 2024. Given the ongoing economic headwinds and reduced order activity, sales from this business might have been hurt in the second quarter as well, putting pressure on overall segment results. Moreover, persistent supply-chain challenges in the Aerospace segment remain a concern.

We expect revenues from the Aerospace segment to be up 5.6% to $525.2 million and the Industrial segment to decline 11.4% to $299.4 million for the fiscal second quarter.

What Our Model Says for WWD

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for WWD this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.

WWD has an Earnings ESP of +3.88% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other stocks you may consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. SFM currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.44% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Sprouts Farmers Market is scheduled to report quarterly earnings on April 30. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SFM’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at $1.53 per share and $2.19 billion, respectively. Shares of SFM have gained 35.3% in the past year.

Qorvo, Inc. QRVO has an Earnings ESP of +3.42% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. QRVO is scheduled to report quarterly figures on April 29. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for QRVO’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at $1.01 per share and $851.7 million, respectively. Shares of Qorvo have plunged 45.7% in the past year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated QCOM has an Earnings ESP of +0.86% and a Zacks Rank #2. It is scheduled to report quarterly figures on April 30. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for QCOM’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at $2.82 per share and $10640 million, respectively. Shares of Qualcomm have lost 11.1% in the past year.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Woodward, Inc. (WWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.