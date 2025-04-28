WOODWARD Earnings Results: $WWD Reports Quarterly Earnings

WOODWARD ($WWD) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported earnings of $1.69 per share, beating estimates of $1.47 by $0.22. The company also reported revenue of $883,630,000, beating estimates of $843,347,980 by $40,282,020.

WOODWARD Insider Trading Activity

WOODWARD insiders have traded $WWD stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WWD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS G CROMWELL (EVP and COO) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 109,141 shares for an estimated $19,695,822 .

. GREGG C SENGSTACK has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 9,600 shares for an estimated $1,821,482 .

. JOHN D COHN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,400 shares for an estimated $809,748.

WOODWARD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 220 institutional investors add shares of WOODWARD stock to their portfolio, and 194 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

WOODWARD Government Contracts

We have seen $45,617,232 of award payments to $WWD over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

WOODWARD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WWD in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Reduce" rating on 04/15/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025

WOODWARD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WWD recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $WWD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $181.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Akers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $175.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Scott Deuschle from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $187.0 on 04/14/2025

