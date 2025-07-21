Woodward Completes Acquisition of Safran's Electromechanical Actuation Business in North America

Woodward completes acquisition of Safran's electromechanical actuation business, enhancing its aerospace technology portfolio.

Woodward has completed its acquisition of Safran's Electronics & Defense electromechanical actuation business, which includes operations in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. Announced in December 2024, the acquisition encompasses intellectual property, operational assets, talent, and existing customer agreements, particularly focusing on the Horizontal Stabilizer Trim Actuation (HSTA) systems used in the Airbus A350 for aircraft stabilization. This deal enhances Woodward's electromechanical actuation portfolio and aligns with its aerospace growth strategy, as stated by CEO Chip Blankenship.

$WWD Insider Trading Activity

$WWD insiders have traded $WWD stock on the open market 66 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 66 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WWD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES P BLANKENSHIP (Chairman of the Board and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 38 sales selling 57,450 shares for an estimated $12,337,163 .

. THOMAS G CROMWELL (EVP and COO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 33,300 shares for an estimated $6,196,288 .

. TERENCE J. VOSKUIL (EVP and President, Aerospace) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 24,600 shares for an estimated $5,673,014 .

. GREGG C SENGSTACK has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 9,600 shares for an estimated $1,821,482 .

. JOHN D COHN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,800 shares for an estimated $915,031 .

. RANDALL HOBBS (EVP and President, Industrial) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,846 shares for an estimated $446,500.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$WWD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 207 institutional investors add shares of $WWD stock to their portfolio, and 238 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$WWD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WWD in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/11/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 06/23/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 05/23/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/29/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $WWD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WWD forecast page.

$WWD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WWD recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $WWD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $255.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Ciarmoli from Truist Securities set a target price of $294.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Noah Poponak from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $255.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Sheila McGrath from Jefferies set a target price of $328.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Matthew Akers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $193.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Gavin Parsons from UBS set a target price of $220.0 on 04/29/2025

Full Release



FORT COLLINS, Colo., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Woodward (NASDAQ: WWD),



a global leader in aerospace and industrial energy control solutions, announced today it has completed its acquisition of Safran’s Electronics & Defense electromechanical actuation business based in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The acquisition,



first announced in December 2024



, includes intellectual property, operations assets, talent, and long-term customer agreements, including those for Horizontal Stabilizer Trim Actuation (HSTA) systems for aircraft stabilization to support safe and efficient flight, notably used for the Airbus A350.





The A350 HSTA, a key product within the acquired portfolio, represents one of the most advanced electromechanical control technologies in large commercial aviation. The transaction also includes other electromechanical products and electronic control units with a portfolio of commercial and business aircraft applications.





“This acquisition expands our electromechanical actuation portfolio and is an important element of our Aerospace growth strategy. We are excited to welcome our new team members,” said Chip Blankenship, Chairman and CEO of Woodward. “We continue to focus our investments on products that have potential to create the most value for our customers and shareholders. The A350 HSTA and the other added technologies fit very well into our electromechanical and electronic controls capabilities and enhance our pedigree with primary flight controls on commercial and business aircraft.”





Our teams will now work to ensure the integration process supports an efficient transition for team members and for customers.





This acquisition was made in the ordinary course of business. It is not financially material, and therefore the financial terms of the transaction are not disclosed at this time. Additional information, if any, will be disclosed in upcoming periodic reports, in compliance with applicable rules.







About Woodward, Inc.







Woodward (NASDAQ: WWD) is the global leader in the design, manufacture, and service of energy conversion and control solutions for the aerospace and industrial equipment markets. Our purpose is to design and deliver energy control solutions our partners count on to power a clean future. Our innovative fluid, combustion, electrical, propulsion and motion control systems perform in some of the world’s harshest environments. Woodward is a global company headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. Visit our website at



www.woodward.com



.







Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements that relate to the acquisition by Woodward of Safran’s Electronics & Defense electromechanical actuation business based in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, including the integration efforts, and the anticipated benefits of the transaction as well as Woodward’s investments and investment strategy. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the transaction, including the risk that the anticipated benefits from the transaction may not be fully realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized and the risk that the integration of the newly acquired business into Woodward will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected, as well as the factors described in Woodward's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2024 and any subsequently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.





Woodward Media Contact:





Jennifer Regina







Jennifer.regina@woodward.com











+1 970 559 8840



