Woodward Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for WWD

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Woodward, Inc. (Symbol: WWD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $116.86, changing hands as high as $117.39 per share. Woodward, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WWD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WWD's low point in its 52 week range is $101.28 per share, with $130.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $116.81.

