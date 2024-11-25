Woodward Achieves Record Sales and Earnings in 2024

Woodward ( (WWD) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Woodward presented to its investors.

Woodward, Inc. is a global leader in designing, manufacturing, and servicing energy conversion and control solutions for the aerospace and industrial equipment markets, headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado. The latest fiscal year 2024 earnings report from Woodward reveals record-breaking sales and earnings, with the company surpassing $3 billion in revenue for the first time. This achievement was driven by strong demand in both aerospace and industrial markets, alongside operational excellence. Key financial metrics for Woodward include a 14% increase in net sales to $3.3 billion and a significant 59% rise in earnings per share to $6.01. The aerospace segment saw robust growth with a 22% increase in revenue, while the industrial segment also experienced a 13% rise, although it faced challenges due to lower volumes in certain areas. Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, Woodward expects continued momentum with growth in aerospace driven by commercial and defense markets, while the industrial segment anticipates broader market strength despite a projected decline in sales related to China’s on-highway natural gas trucks. The company remains focused on growth, operational excellence, and innovation to drive shareholder value.

