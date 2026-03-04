Woodson Capital Loads Up On Sirius XM Stock, Buying 1.2 Million Shares

Key Points

Initiated a new position in Sirius XM with 1,200,000 shares; estimated transaction value $23.99 million (based on quarterly average price).

Quarter-end position value increased by $23.99 million, reflecting the new position and any price changes during the period.

Stake represents a 3.33% increase in reportable 13F assets under management (AUM).

New holding places Sirius XM outside the fund’s top five positions by value.

On February 17, 2026, Woodson Capital Management, LP disclosed a new position in Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI).

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, Woodson Capital Management, LP established a new stake in Sirius XM, acquiring 1,200,000 shares. The estimated transaction value was $23.99 million, based on the quarterly average price. The quarter-end value of the position also totaled $23.99 million, reflecting both the new investment and any price moves during the reporting period.

What else to know

The new stake in Sirius XM represents 3.33% of Woodson Capital Management’s reportable 13F AUM after the filing.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:AS: $56.02 million (8.7% of AUM) NYSE:TPR: $46.64 million (6.5% of AUM) NYSE:RDDT: $45.51 million (6.3% of AUM) NYSE:XYZ: $44.91 million (6.2% of AUM) NYSE:SG: $40.56 million (5.6% of AUM)

As of February 16, 2026, shares of Sirius XM were priced at $21.29, down 19.48% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 31.28 percentage points

Company/Etf overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $8.56 billion Net income (TTM) $805.00 million Dividend yield 5.11% Price (as of market close 2/13/26) $21.29

Company/Etf snapshot

Offers satellite radio, streaming audio services, podcasts, and location-based vehicle services, generating revenue primarily through subscription fees and advertising.

Operates a subscription-based model, distributing content via satellite and digital platforms to consumers, automakers, and retailers.

Targets individual consumers, automotive manufacturers, and commercial partners across the United States.

Sirius XM is a leading provider of subscription-based satellite radio and digital audio entertainment services in the United States, with a diversified portfolio that includes music, sports, news, and talk content. The company leverages a robust distribution network through automakers, retailers, and direct-to-consumer digital platforms to maintain a strong presence in the in-car and streaming audio markets. Its competitive advantage stems from exclusive content partnerships, integrated vehicle connectivity, and a scalable subscription model that supports consistent cash flow and shareholder returns.

What this transaction means for investors

Woodson Capital took a significant position in SiriusXM stock with its purchase of 1.2 million shares. The satellite radio provider has struggled with competition from streaming. Also, new car sales, a key sales channel for the company, have not been as robust in recent years.

Consequently, the stock lost about 20% of its value over the previous year and fell by nearly two-thirds of its value over the last five years despite Berkshire Hathaway holding over 37% of the outstanding shares.

Nonetheless, the declines in subscriber counts have been small, and several stars broadcast exclusively on the platform, giving some customers a reason to subscribe.

Additionally, the stock offers a generous 5.11% dividend yield, far above the S&P 500 average of less than 1.1%. Hence, Woodson may have seen potential for both growth and income, though investors will have to wait patiently to see whether those anticipated returns materialize for the media stock.

Will Healy has positions in Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway and Block. The Motley Fool recommends Reddit, Sweetgreen, and Tapestry. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

