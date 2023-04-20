Woodside's stalled Browse LNG project still 'very attractive' -CEO

By Lewis Jackson

SYDNEY, April 21 (Reuters) - Woodside Energy Group Ltd's WDS.AX CEO played down concerns over the status of its long-delayed Browse liquefied natural gas (LNG) project on Friday after the company reported a decline in first-quarter sales revenue relative to the December quarter.

The estimated A$20.5 billion ($13.78 billion) Browse project to develop Australia's largest untapped gas resource has been bogged down for years by demand uncertainty and negotiations over a processing agreement.

But talks with the owners of the North West Shelf LNG plant over a Browse gas processing deal are underway again after a pause during the pandemic, CEO Meg O'Neill told Reuters, describing the project as "very attractive".

"The Japanese are doing a scan of the world trying to understand where they can the quality of LNG they like," she said. "Browse is a great fit for their facilities and system."

Australia's top independent gas producer reported first quarter sales revenue of $4.28 billion, a 16% fall from the fourth quarter of last year due to lower production and realised prices.

First quarter production of 46.8 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) was down 9% due to planned maintenance. Its full-year production guidance of 180 million to 190 million mmboe remained unchanged.

The quarterly average realised price for LNG produced fell to $16.7 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) in the March quarter, down from $20.3 per mmBtu in the December quarter.

