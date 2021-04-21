Woodside's quarterly sales revenue rises as gas prices rev up

Adds Acting CEO comment, details on LNG prices

April 22 (Reuters) - Australia's Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX said on Thursday its first-quarter sales revenue rose 22% from the prior three-month period, helped by higher realised prices for its oil and natural gas as energy markets recovered from pandemic lows.

The country's top independent gas producer said sales revenue for the quarter ended March 31 came in at $1.12 billion, up from $1.08 billion a year ago and $920 mln in the fourth quarter.

The average sales price that Woodside got for its products was $40 per barrel of oil equivalent (boe), up from $28 per boe in the December quarter but lower than $47 per boe a year ago.

Asian spot prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) hit their highest in mid-January but ended the March quarter 53% lower sequentially due to increased supplies and a decline in high demand seen during winter. LNG/

"Production on our oil assets was impacted by heavy weather in the quarter but this was offset by an increase in our average realised price to a level comparable to Q1 2020," Acting Chief Executive Meg O'Neill said in a statement.

"The swift rebalancing of markets after the disruptions of 2020 further underpins our positive outlook for LNG in the medium term," she added.

Woodside produced 23.7 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) during the period, down from 24.2 mmboe a year earlier, but largely in line with an RBC Capital estimate of 23.9 mmboe.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823447;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.