Woodside weighs blocking Russia's Lukoil from joining Senegal oil project

MELBOURNE, July 28 (Reuters) - Australia's Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX is considering whether to block Lukoil LKOH.MM from becoming a partner in the $4.2 billion Sangomar oil project off Senegal, after the Russian firm agreed to buy Cairn Energy's Senegal assets.

Woodside, 35% owner and operator of the Sangomar project, has a right to match Lukoil's $400 million offer for Cairn's CNE.L 40% stake in the Rufisque, Sangomar and Sangomar Deep (RSSD) contract area.

"This transaction is subject to joint venture and government approvals," a Woodside spokeswoman said in emailed comments.

"Woodside will consider all its options," she said.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Sonali.Paul@thomsonreuters.com; +61 3 9286 1419;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.