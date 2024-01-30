Woodside to support contractor Saipem after incident in Australia - spokesperson

ROME, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Woodside Energy WDS.AX will continue to support its Italian contractor Saipem SPMI.MI in its work on pipeline installation in Australia, a Woodside spokesperson said on Tuesday following incidents in the country.

"Woodside can confirm two separate incidents in January on a contractor vessel while it was working on the installation of the Scarborough trunkline," the spokesperson for the Australia-based energy company said.

"Neither incident resulted in any injuries to personnel and localised damage to the trunkline was sustained which will be remediated."

News of the issue in Australia pushed Saipem shares sharply lower on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Alessandro Parodi Editing by Keith Weir)

((Alessandro.Parodi@thomsonreuters.com;))

