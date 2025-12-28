Markets
Woodside Signs Long-Term LNG Supply Deal With Türkiye's BOTAS

(RTTNews) - Woodside has entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Türkiye's Boru Hatlari ile Petrol Tasima A.S. (BOTAS) for the long-term supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Under the terms of the agreement, Woodside will deliver approximately 5.8 billion cubic meters of natural gas equivalent, translating to 0.5 million tonnes per annum of LNG. The supply arrangement will span up to nine years, commencing in 2030.

The LNG will be sourced primarily from the Louisiana LNG project currently under construction in the United States, supplemented by volumes from Woodside's broader global portfolio.

