Woodside shareholders approve BHP petroleum merger - proxy votes

MELBOURNE, May 19 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX on Thursday approved a merger with BHP Group's BHP.AX petroleum arm to create a top 10 global independent oil and gas producer worth $40 billion, according to proxy votes shown at the company's annual meeting.

More than 97% of proxy and direct votes received were in favour of the deal.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

