Woodside To Sell 40% Stake In Louisiana LNG Infrastructure To Stonepeak

(RTTNews) - Woodside said it has reached a binding agreement with Stonepeak, an investment firm specialising in infrastructure and real assets, for the sale of a 40% interest in Louisiana LNG Infrastructure LLC.

As per the transaction, Stonepeak will provide $5.7 billion towards the expected capital expenditure for the foundation development of Louisiana LNG on an accelerated basis, contributing 75% of project capital expenditure in both 2025 and 2026.

Stonepeak will hold 40% equity in Louisiana LNG Infrastructure LLC (InfraCo), with the remaining 60% of InfraCo owned by Louisiana LNG LLC (HoldCo), the holding company operated by Woodside.

InfraCo holds the Bechtel engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) agreement and, subject to final investment decision, will own and construct the liquefaction infrastructure and the common user facilities. InfraCo is operated by Woodside. The investment in InfraCo is supported by a long-term liquefaction tolling agreement between InfraCo and HoldCo with competitive tolling fee terms. HoldCo will be responsible for gas supply and LNG offtake.

Stonepeak will provide $5.7 billion towards the expected capital expenditure for the development of the three train 16.5 million tonnes per annum foundation development of Louisiana LNG from the effective date of 1 January 2025.

Stonepeak's contribution to the project capital expenditure will be accelerated in both 2025 and 2026, representing 75% of the total expected capital expenditure in those years. As a result, their total capital contribution of $5.7 billion will be lower than their nominal 40% equity interest in InfraCo, given the time value of money adjustment associated with the acceleration.

The effective date of the transaction is 1 January 2025, and closing is targeted in the second quarter of 2025. On completion, a payment of approximately $2 billion is anticipated for Stonepeak's share of capex funding incurred since the effective date.

