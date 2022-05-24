Woodside sees LNG prices remaining high over next few years

By Florence Tan

DAEGU, South Korea, May 25 (Reuters) - Woodside Energy Group WDS.AX, Australia's top independent gas producer, sees LNG prices staying high for a few years as the market adjusts to supply disruptions in the wake of sanctions on Russia for its actions in Ukraine.

"With the invasion, we are seeing the world try to move away from Russian hydrocarbons and that means that demand for LNG from places like Australia is up," Woodside Chief Executive Meg O'Neill said.

"We do expect ... prices to remain elevated for the next year, perhaps next few years as the world tries to rebalance gas in supply and demand," she told reporters on the sidelines of the World Gas Conference.

The global LNG market was already tight before the invasion because of underinvestment in the past five years, O'Neill said.

"We took an investment decision last year on our Scarborough project, but those volumes aren't going to come into the market until 2026 so there is a period that I think things will continue to be tight."

Woodside owns 100% of the Scarborough project following its merger with BHP Group's BHP.AX, BHPB.L petroleum arm. O'Neill said last week that Woodside has received strong interest from companies for a stake in the project.

