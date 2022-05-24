Woodside sees LNG prices remaining high over next few years

DAEGU, May 25 (Reuters) - Woodside Energy Group WDS.AX, Australia's top independent gas producer, sees LNG prices staying high for a few years as the market adjusts to supply disruptions in the wake of sanctions on Russia for its actions in Ukraine.

"LNG prices will remain elevated over the next few years as the market tries to balance demand and supply," Woodside Chief Executive Meg O'Neill told reporters on the sidelines of the World Gas Conference in South Korea.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Sonali.Paul@thomsonreuters.com; +61 407 119 523;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.