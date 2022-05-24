Woodside sees LNG prices remaining high over next few years

Contributor
Florence Tan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

Woodside Energy Group, Australia's top independent gas producer, sees LNG prices staying high for a few years as the market adjusts to supply disruptions in the wake of sanctions on Russia for its actions in Ukraine.

DAEGU, May 25 (Reuters) - Woodside Energy Group WDS.AX, Australia's top independent gas producer, sees LNG prices staying high for a few years as the market adjusts to supply disruptions in the wake of sanctions on Russia for its actions in Ukraine.

"LNG prices will remain elevated over the next few years as the market tries to balance demand and supply," Woodside Chief Executive Meg O'Neill told reporters on the sidelines of the World Gas Conference in South Korea.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Sonali.Paul@thomsonreuters.com; +61 407 119 523;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters