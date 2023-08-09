Woodside says positive progress being made on planned strike at LNG facilities

Refiles to fix formatting in slug, no changes to text

SYDNEY, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Woodside Energy Group said on Thursday it is engaging with workers over proposed industrial action at its liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities in Australia.

"Positive progress is being made and the parties have reached an in-principle agreement on a number of issues that are key to the workforce," a statement from the company said.

About 99 per cent of 180 production employees at Woodside’s facilities voted for action, including indefinite strikes, and they shall be soon joined by hundreds of other employees at rival Chevron’s facilities, Australia's Financial Review newspaper reported on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney Editing by Alasdair Pal)

