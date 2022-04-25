Woodside Q1 Total Sales Revenue Climbs

(RTTNews) - Woodside Petroleum Ltd. (WOPEF.PK, WOPEY.PK, WPL.AX) reported that its first-quarter total sales revenue climbed to US$2.36 billion, from US$1.12 billion in the same quarter last year. Quarterly total revenues also increased to US$2.40 billion from US$1.17 billion in the prior year.

Delivered production for the quarter was 22.3 million barrels of oil equivalent or mmboe, down from 23.7 mmboe in the previous year.

Delivered sales volume for the quarter were 25.5 mmboe, down from 25.7 mmboe in the previous year.

The company expects in the second quarter to see the continued benefit of stronger pricing, reflecting the oil price lag in many of its LNG contracts.

