Woodside Q1 Production Up 9%; Backs FY25 Production Outlook

(RTTNews) - Australia's Woodside Energy Group Ltd. (WOPEF.PK, WOPEY.PK, WPL.AX), formerly known as Woodside Petroleum Ltd, reported that its first quarter of 2025 production was 49.1 million barrels of oil equivalent or Mmboe, an increase of 9% from the previous year due to the addition of Sangomar production.

Sales volume for the quarter were 50.2 Mmboe up from 45.6 Mmboe last year.

Quarterly revenue was US$3.315 billion, up 13% from last year due to Sangomar start-up in July 2024 and high gas hub-linked prices.

Looking ahead for fiscal year 2025, the company still expects production to be 186 MMboe - 196 MMboe. This excludes volumes from Beaumont New Ammonia.

Woodside's full-year 2025 capital expenditure guidance is US$4.5 billion - US$5.0 billion, this excludes the impact of any subsequent asset sell-downs, future acquisitions or other equity changes. It also excludes Louisiana LNG expenditure.

