Woodside Petroleum to sell 49% stake in Pluto Train 2 to Global Infrastructure Partners

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Australia's Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX on Monday said it will sell its 49% non-operating stake in the Pluto Train 2 joint venture (JV) to private equity firm Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP).

Under the sale and purchase agreement, estimated capital expenditure for the development of the entire Pluto Train 2 project, a key part of the Pluto liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Western Australia, is $5.6 billion, Woodside said.

The JV agreements also requires GIP to fund an additional amount of construction capital expenditure of about $835 million.

"The final quantum of GIP's capital contribution is dependent on interest rate swap and foreign exchange rates on the date of the final investment decisions for Scarborough and Pluto Train 2," Woodside said.

Post completion, Woodside will continue to hold a 51% stake in the Pluto train 2 JV and remain as its operator.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

