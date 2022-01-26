Woodside Petroleum to exit Myanmar, flags $138 mln hit to annual profit

Contributor
Sameer Manekar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

Woodside Petroleum Ltd said on Thursday it will exit its Myanmar operations citing deteriorating human rights situation in the country, and warned of a $138 million impact to its fiscal 2021 net profit after tax from the withdrawal.

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Woodside Petroleum Ltd WPL.AX said on Thursday it will exit its Myanmar operations citing deteriorating human rights situation in the country, and warned of a $138 million impact to its fiscal 2021 net profit after tax from the withdrawal.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More