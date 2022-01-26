Woodside Petroleum to exit Myanmar, flags $138 mln hit to annual profit

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Woodside Petroleum Ltd WPL.AX said on Thursday it will exit its Myanmar operations citing deteriorating human rights situation in the country, and warned of a $138 million impact to its fiscal 2021 net profit after tax from the withdrawal.

