Woodside Petroleum revenue more than doubles on higher prices

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX said on Thursday its revenue more than doubled in the third quarter as a rebound in demand and tight global supply boosted oil and gas prices.

The reopening of the global economy this year from pandemic-induced curbs and supply issues have sent oil and gas prices to multi-year peaks.

Woodside, Australia's largest independent gas producer, reported a more than two-fold jump in its average realised prices to $59 per barrel of oil equivalent (boe) in the three months to September.LNG/

That helped push up sales revenue at Woodside, which plans to buy BHP's BHP.AX petroleum business, to $1.53 billion from $699 million a year ago. The figure beat an RBC Capital estimate of $1.35 billion.

"We expect in the fourth quarter to see the benefit of stronger pricing on our realised prices, reflecting the oil price lag in many of our contracts and recent increases in gas hub prices," Chief Executive Officer Meg O'Neill said in a statement.

Production dipped from a year ago to 22.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe), slightly missing an RBC estimate of 22.5 mmboe.

