Woodside Petroleum Q4 Sales Revenue Down 34.7%

(RTTNews) - Woodside Petroleum Ltd. (WOPEF.PK, WOPEY.PK, WPL.AX) reported that fourth-quarter sales revenue declined 34.7 percent to US$920 million, from US$1.41 billion last year. Total revenue for the quarter decreased to US$957 million from US$1.45 billion in the previous year.

Delivered production was 24.9 million barrels of oil equivalent or MMboe, down from 25.7 Mmboe in the previous year.

Delivered sales volume for the quarter was 29.1 MMboe, down from 29.3 Mmboe in the previous year.

Looking ahead for 2021, the company expects production to be in the range of 90 - 95 Mmboe, compared to 100.3 Mmboe reported in 2020. It expects its investment expenditure to be US$2.90 billion - US$3.20 billion.

