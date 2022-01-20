Woodside Petroleum Q4 Sales Revenue Climbs

(RTTNews) - Woodside Petroleum Ltd. (WOPEF.PK, WOPEY.PK, WPL.AX) reported that fourth-quarter sales revenue climbed to US$2.85 billion from US$920 million last year. Total revenue for the quarter rose to US$2.91 billion from US$957 million in the previous year.

Delivered production was 22.6 million barrels of oil equivalent or MMboe, down from 24.9 MMboe in the previous year.

Delivered sales volume was 31.8 MMboe, up from 29.1 MMboe in the prior year.

For 2022, Woodside's production guidance is 92 - 98 MMboe, excluding any impact from the proposed merger with BHP's petroleum business.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.