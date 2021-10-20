Woodside Petroleum Q3 Sales Revenue Climbs

Markets

(RTTNews) - Woodside Petroleum Ltd. (WOPEF.PK, WOPEY.PK, WPL.AX) reported that its third-quarter sales revenue climbed to US$1.53 billion, from US$699 million in the same quarter last year.

Quarterly total revenues grew to US$1.57 billion from US$738 million in the prior year.

Delivered production for the quarter was 22.18 million barrels of oil equivalent or mmboe, down from 25.32 mmboe in the previous year.

Delivered sales volume for the quarter were 26.0 mmboe, down from 26.7 mmboe in the previous year.

The company expects in the fourth quarter to see the benefit of stronger pricing on its realized prices, reflecting the oil price lag in many of contracts and recent increases in gas hub prices. Production guidance remains unchanged at 90-93 mmboe.

Woodside noted that the agreement to pursue a proposed merger of Woodside and BHP's petroleum business is progressing as planned.

