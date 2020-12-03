World Markets

Woodside Petroleum pre-empts FAR's stake sale in Sangomar project

Australia's Woodside Petroleum Ltd said on Thursday it had exercised its right to pre-empt the sale by FAR Ltd of entire stake in the Sangomar oil project off Senegal's shore to a unit of India's ONGC Videsh Ltd.

FAR had said last month that it would exit the troubled $4.2 billion Sangomar project by selling its 15% stake to the ONGC unit for $45 million.

