Woodside Petroleum pre-empts FAR's stake sale in Sangomar project

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Australia's Woodside Petroleum Ltd WPL.AX said on Thursday it had exercised its right to pre-empt the sale by FAR Ltd FAR.AX of entire stake in the Sangomar oil project off Senegal's shore to a unit of India's ONGC Videsh Ltd ONVI.NS.

FAR had said last month that it would exit the troubled $4.2 billion Sangomar project by selling its 15% stake to the ONGC unit for $45 million.

(Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru)

