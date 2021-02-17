Markets

Woodside Petroleum Posts FY Loss

(RTTNews) - Woodside Petroleum Ltd. (WOPEF.PK, WOPEY.PK, WPL.AX) reported that its loss attributable to equity holders of the parent for the year ended 31 December 2020 was US$4.03 billion or 423.5 US cents per share compared to net income of $343 million or 36.7 US cents per share in the prior year, reflecting major writedowns of assets announced in July as the COVID-19 pandemic and dramatic oil price plunge created uncertainty in global markets and slashed our revenue.

Underlying net profit after tax was US$447 million, compared to US$1.06 billion in the prior year. Operating revenue for the period declined to US$3.60 billion from US$4.87 billion in the previous year.

Woodside delivered full-year production of 100.3 million barrels of oil equivalent and its best-ever safety performance despite the difficult external conditions in 2020.

The directors have declared a final dividend of 12 US cents per share, bringing the full-year dividend to 38 US cents per share. The dividend was based on the underlying NPAT of US$447 million.

