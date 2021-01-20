Woodside Petroleum forecasts lower 2021 output; sets record spot LNG prices

Adds details on 2021 forecast, CEO comment

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Australia's Woodside Petroleum Ltd WPL.AX on Thursday forecast lower production in 2021, even as it reported a smaller-than-expected drop in fourth-quarter revenue on a late recovery in liquefied natural gas prices.

The company said it expects production between 90 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) and 95 mmboe in 2021, below the 100.3 mmboe it churned out in 2020, due to planned shutdowns at its North West Shelf project.

The country's largest independent gas producer said sales revenue for the quarter ended Dec. 31 fell to $920 million from $1.41 billion a year earlier. However, it beat RBC analysts' estimate of $879 million.

Spot LNG prices soared in the quarter and into January due to production problems at some rivals' LNG plants in Australia just as demand spiked during a frigid spell across north Asia.

"We agreed to our highest ever spot LNG price for delivery in the coming quarter, surpassing our previous record set in 2012," Chief Executive Officer Peter Coleman said in a statement.

Woodside, which slashed its planned 2020 investment spending by around 60% last March after oil prices crashed, said it sees total expenditure this year to be $2.90 billion to $3.20 billion.

The company produced 24.9 mmboe during the December quarter, down from 25.7 mmboe a year earlier.

