BHP

Woodside Petroleum CFO to join Newcrest ahead of proposed $29 bln merger

Contributor
Indranil Sarkar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

Australia's Woodside Petroleum Ltd said on Tuesday its Chief Financial Officer Sherry Duhe was joining Newcrest Mining Ltd, ahead of the gas producer's proposed $29 billion merger with BHP Group's petroleum arm.

Adds Woodside statement, background

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Australia's Woodside Petroleum Ltd WPL.AX said on Tuesday its Chief Financial Officer Sherry Duhe was joining Newcrest Mining Ltd NCM.AX, ahead of the gas producer's proposed $29 billion merger with BHP Group's BHP.AX petroleum arm.

Duhe's move also comes ahead of Woodside making a final investment decision on the $12 billion combined Scarborough gas project and Pluto LNG expansion by mid-December.

Sherry Duhe will replace Gerard Bond at Newcrest, who will be leaving after 10 years in the role in early 2022.

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7022132226;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BHP

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters