Woodside Petroleum CFO to join Newcrest ahead of proposed $29 bln merger

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Australia's Woodside Petroleum Ltd WPL.AX said on Tuesday its Chief Financial Officer Sherry Duhe was joining Newcrest Mining Ltd NCM.AX, ahead of the gas producer's proposed $29 billion merger with BHP Group's BHP.AX petroleum arm.

Duhe's move also comes ahead of Woodside making a final investment decision on the $12 billion combined Scarborough gas project and Pluto LNG expansion by mid-December.

Sherry Duhe will replace Gerard Bond at Newcrest, who will be leaving after 10 years in the role in early 2022.

