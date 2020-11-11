Woodside Pete Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for WOPEY

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Woodside Pete Ltd (Symbol: WOPEY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.72, changing hands as high as $15.35 per share. Woodside Pete Ltd shares are currently trading up about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WOPEY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WOPEY's low point in its 52 week range is $8.45 per share, with $25.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.08.

