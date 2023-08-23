Woodside LNG workers to decide whether to endorse deal terms

SYDNEY, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Workers at offshore platforms that feed gas to Woodside's WDS.AX North West Shelf liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in Australia will meet on Thursday to decide whether to endorse the terms of a deal reached on disputes over wages and conditions, a union alliance said.

"It's pleasing that Woodside has made our members a strong offer without industrial action being taken," a union spokesperson said in a statement.

"We are relieved that Woodside has now taken a more pragmatic approach and decided to offer our members an enterprise agreement with industry standard terms and conditions."

(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((renju.jose@thomsonreuters.com; +61 29171 7126; Reuters Messaging: @renjujose))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.