Woodside LNG workers to decide whether to endorse deal terms

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE TAN

August 23, 2023 — 07:10 pm EDT

Written by Renju Jose for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Workers at offshore platforms that feed gas to Woodside's WDS.AX North West Shelf liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in Australia will meet on Thursday to decide whether to endorse the terms of a deal reached on disputes over wages and conditions, a union alliance said.

"It's pleasing that Woodside has made our members a strong offer without industrial action being taken," a union spokesperson said in a statement.

"We are relieved that Woodside has now taken a more pragmatic approach and decided to offer our members an enterprise agreement with industry standard terms and conditions."

