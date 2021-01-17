Woodside expands LNG deal with Germany's Uniper as Scarborough FID looms

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Australia's Woodside Petroleum Ltd WPL.AX said on Monday the amount of liquefied natural gas (LNG) it supplies to German utility Uniper SE UN01.DE would be doubled under an expanded deal.

Initial supply starting from 2021 is now up to 1 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG, from 0.5 mtpa agreed earlier, and further increasing to 2 million mtpa from 2026.

The expansion shows further progress towards a final investment decision (FID) on its $11 billion Scarborough project offshore Western Australia, Woodside said.

The majority of LNG supply from 2025 under the deal is conditional upon a FID on Scarborough, which Woodside is targeting in the second half of 2021.

"This agreement with Uniper highlights the strong market demand we are seeing for Scarborough LNG as customers consider their energy requirements from the second half of this decade", Chief Executive Peter Coleman said.

The company has now secured long-term customers for over 40% of its expected Scarborough equity output, Coleman added.

Woodside in March last year deferred a final investment decision on Scarborough, co-owned by BHP Group BHP.AX, until 2021 to help rein in capital spending to weather crashing oil prices.

It is currently looking to sell down some assets to avoid having to sell new shares to help fund the project.

Woodside added the 13-year term of the LNG supply agreement, announced in December 2019, remains unchanged.

Woodside and Uniper have also agreed to collaborate on potential carbon-neutral LNG and future hydrogen opportunities, at a time oil companies are increasingly focusing on investment in cleaner forms on energy.

(Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

